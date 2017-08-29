Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct. Even biologists who admire these creatures describe them as vicious. Why? Because they kill prey, prairie dogs, often bigger than they are. One young female released on the Pitchfork Mon...
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires.
Time is running out for drought-impacted ranchers in the Northern Plains to apply for a hay lottery.
People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.
ROC Wheels owner Lee Hanson sent ABC FOX Montana photos of Gianforte working with her organization.
Guthrie McLean walked into the Missoula International Airport Monday to waiting friends.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires.
If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land.
People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct. Even biologists who admire these creatures describe them as vicious. Why? Because they kill prey, prairie dogs, often bigger than they are. One young female released on the Pitchfork Mon...
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
