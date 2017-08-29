Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field.

In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together.

The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and slide across the field. Now that dream is about to become reality.

"Many kids watch from the sideline that have always wanted to play baseball. After I lost my son Landon, this was his dream to play baseball so we decided that we would have other kids follow that dream," Marcie Smith said.

Land Design Inc owner Stacey Robinson says this project is a unique one.

"It was just a really fun process. To have the passion of course of Landon's parents Scott and Marcie behind it. The Kiwanis group, Julie is amazing and the passion that they have for this. It's inclusive, it's for everybody. So, it's very deliberate with how the programming elements are laid out. The adjacencies they had to each other. It's very deliberate so it encourages integration and the inclusiveness of play," Robinson said.

Community support and fundraising are is the beginning to ensure a successful project.

Smith also adds, "It's breaking all the lines. Breaking all the barriers, making this community come together. Making the normal community and somebody with special needs come together."

For Marcie, she knows this baseball park is more than just a project, but it's a way to honor her son forever.

"Everything that I do is in memory of him for this park. He was such a big part of this community. I was amazed at the city council meeting last night and how many people showed up and their support," she said.