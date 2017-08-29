Delivery without drivers: Domino's, Ford team up for test

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Forget the delivery driver. Ford and Domino's Pizza are teaming up to see whether customers like having their pizzas delivered by driverless cars.



Starting Wednesday, some pizzas in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will arrive in a specially designed Ford Fusion outfitted with radars and a camera used for autonomous testing.



For this test, a Ford engineer will be at the wheel. But customers won't be interacting with the driver. Instead, they'll need to come outside and type a four-digit code into a keypad on the car to access a heated compartment with their food.



Both Ford Motor Co. and Domino's Pizza Inc. say the six-week test will help them learn how customers react to driverless cars. President Russell Weiner says that includes whether they'll come outside if it's raining or snowing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

