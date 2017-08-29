Yellowstone snowmobile permit lottery begins Friday - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Yellowstone snowmobile permit lottery begins Friday

By Associated Press

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.
    
The park requires all non-commercially guided snowmobile groups that enter the park to have a permit.
    
Those wishing to snowmobile without a commercial guide can apply through http://www.recreation.gov from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. Successful lottery applicants will be notified in mid-October. The park will make any remaining or canceled permits available on a first-come, first-served basis through the same webpage beginning Nov. 3.
    
The park will allow four trips per day for groups that want to enter Yellowstone without commercial guides. Groups with up to five snowmobiles will be permitted through each of the North, South, East and West entrances each day. Permits cost $40.

