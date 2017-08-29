Colonies of fire ants spotted floating in Houston floodwaters

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.

Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.

HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.

The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...