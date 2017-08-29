Colonies of fire ants spotted floating in Houston floodwaters - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Colonies of fire ants spotted floating in Houston floodwaters

Posted: Updated:
NBC -

As if massive flooding isn't enough to deal with, now residents of Houston are facing large groups of fire ants.
 
Because of the floods, fire ants are grouping together to survive. The ants on the bottom will switch places with the ants on top so they don't drown.

Of course, people are urged to stay away from fire ants, especially in these large groups. And if you try to break them apart, beware. Stings from fire ants can cause infections or allergic reactions in humans. In some rare cases the allergic reaction can lead to death

