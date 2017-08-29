Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold. The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks. The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US -- including Fargo, North Dakota. The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.