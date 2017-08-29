Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
    
KGAB-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2wPDenm) Sabrina A. Sawicki appeared in court on Monday, denying charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
    
An autopsy determined the boy died from "abusive head trauma" consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."
    
Sawicki remains free on a $50,000 bond. Her trial is scheduled for November 7.
    
Court records say the baby was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on April 24 and then flown to Children's Hospital Colorado where he was taken off life support on April 27.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-08-29 19:58:59 GMT

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

  • Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

    Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-08-29 19:21:48 GMT

    A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

    A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

  • University of Wyoming looking to add tourism degree program

    University of Wyoming looking to add tourism degree program

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:36:23 GMT

    University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy. 

    University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy. 

    •   