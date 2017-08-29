Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:35:08 GMT
Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks. The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US -- including Fargo, North Dakota. The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.
Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:55:52 GMT
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-08-22 04:14:03 GMT
It's often confusing for women to know when and how often to get a mammogram. Now a new study may help clear up that debate. Researchers compared three of the most common recommendations for screening mammography. They found beginning yearly screenings at age 40 would reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 40%. That's significantly more than guidelines that call for less frequent screenings starting at older ages.
Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-22 04:06:35 GMT
Target has launched a line of sensory-friendly kid's clothes, catering to children with special needs. The apparel includes items with heat-transferred labels instead of tags, flat seams and one-dimensional graphic tees. In a blog post, Target says the selections are all designed to minimize discomfort when in contact with a child's skin. Target says prices range from $4.50 to $7. The company plans to expand the line this fall to include "adaptive pieces" that address the ne...
Monday, August 21 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:28:44 GMT
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
