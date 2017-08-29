Application deadline for Northern Plains hay lottery nears

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Time is running out for drought-impacted ranchers in the Northern Plains to apply for a hay lottery.

The application deadline for ranchers in the Dakotas and Montana is Thursday.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief earlier this month announced the program to accept hay donations at a site near the Fargo campus.

The hay will be distributed through a lottery drawing early next month. Each state will have a drawing.

Dozens of semitrailer loads of hay have been donated, and more than 1,000 ranchers in the three states have applied.

