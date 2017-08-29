Application deadline for Northern Plains hay lottery nears

Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires.
Time is running out for drought-impacted ranchers in the Northern Plains to apply for a hay lottery.
If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land.
If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.
