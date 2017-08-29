Kids get tutoring and computer programming classes after school

As the new year gets underway so are after school programs. For working parents that can't pick up their kids immediately after school and want them to finish homework or get help Boys and Girls clubs have after school programs.

Students can also learn about graphics, coding and Lego robotics. The area director tells Wake Up Montana coding is taught in the computer programming classes, where kids lean about electrical engineering. That can help kids excel in their actual computer science classes.

He says in the Lego robot class students can even build a robot and control it.

"We really focus on giving the kids and opportunity to be able to get their homework done. Our idea behind that is giving the kids an opportunity to get the work done in a place where they get the support," Nick Enslow, Boys and Girls club, Yellowstone County, Area Director says. "A lot of times people like to say with common core, they struggle with helping out the kids, so giving the kids an opportunity to get some help here and then give the kids a chance for more family time when they get home."

Enslow says tutoring is offered at boys and girls clubs throughout Montana and other clubs in the state have stem classes.

He says the different "STEM" programs give students a glimpse at a career they may be interested in going into.