Couple visits every Cracker Barrel in America

(KOIN) - Talk about couple goals.

An Indiana couple says they've visited every single Cracker Barrel restaurant in the country.

Ray and Wilma Yoder have visited all 645 restaurants in 44 states since starting back in the 70's.

They celebrated Ray's 81st birthday this week at a Cracker Barrel in Oregon.

The Cracker Barrel actually flew them there, all expenses paid.

"Well everybody does something usually," said Ray. "So we thought we would do this and it would be fun, so uh, yeah, it worked out."

After this trip, the Yoders will fly to a taping of the Steve Harvey Show in Chicago. They may also appear on Kelly and Ryan in New York.