Evacuation warnings in place for Ravalli County residents on Nez - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Evacuation warnings in place for Ravalli County residents on Nez Perce Road

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON, MT -

New evacuation warnings are in place for the West Fork area of Ravalli County.

The new Nelson Fire was discovered Monday afternoon and grew to approximately 50 acres last night, according to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

Sheriff Holton says all people living on Nez Perce Road should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Here is the press release in full: 

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton stated that due to the new Nelson Fire in the West Fork area, all residents of Nez Perce Road, west of West Fork Road are now in an Evacuation Warning area.  Sheriff's Deputies and West Fork Firemen are now going door to door to warn residents that an evacuation might be necessary.  The Warning includes residents of Bear Hollow Court, Fox Lane, West Fox Lane, Lapwai Lane and West Lapwai Lane. 

Sheriff Holton said the Nelson Fire was discovered this afternoon and quickly assessed and staffed by USFS and West Fork Firemen.  The fire grew to approximately 50 acres this evening, and is currently approximately 1 mile from the nearest structure.  Sheriff Holton asked residents that are being warned to prepare to evacuate quickly should an order be issued.  Sheriff Holton said that after speaking with fire officials and the West Fork Fire Chief, the decision to issue the warning was made to give residents some time to move livestock, pets, and personal property before an Evacuation Order became necessary.  Sheriff Holton added that people with special health concerns or other needs should evacuate during the warning stage. 

The Nelson Fire situation and conditions will be monitored throughout the night and early morning for potential changes to the warning status.  Sheriff Holton encouraged all residents to sign-up to receive AlertSense Emergency Notifications by following the link on the free Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices or the Ravalli County website.  AlertSense users will be able to receive electronic and landline phone calls to alert residents of Evacuation Orders. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:16:45 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-08-28 11:53:10 GMT

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

  • Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:39:45 GMT

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

    Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:40:24 GMT
    The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...
    The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...

  • TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood

    TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:20:27 GMT

    If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land. 

    If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land. 

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...