Mustangs Get the Sweep of Brewers With 6-1 Win

The Billings Mustangs (11-15, 29-34-1) swept the Helena Brewers (8-18, 23-41) in a two-game series with a 6-1 win on Monday in front of 2,116 at Dehler Park.

Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five. Naughton got the better of the clash of the Commonwealth in the game. Naughton, a draft pick out of Virginia Tech, was pitted against former Virginia pitcher Alec Bettinger (3-3) in the start for the Brewers. Bettinger gave up five runs on five hits in the loss.

Helena opened the scoring with their lone run of the game in the second. Chad McClanahan lined a one-out single to right and scored later on a fielding error at second base.

Trailing 1-0, Billings scored two in the second to take a lead they would never surrender. Bettinger issued consecutive walks to start the inning before Leandro Santana's single. Tristian Lutz later dropped a routine fly ball in center to score the two runs and give the Mustangs the lead.

Three more scored for the Mustangs in the fifth when Stuart Fairchild had an RBI single and scored on a single from Andy Sugilio. Smoke did play a small factor in the game as the haze allowed a Pabel Manzanero double to drop to the left of an unsuspecting Jose Gomez.

Alejo Lopez hit his sixth triple of the year in the sixth inning, the most on the team. He was able to score on the play as well after a throwing error from Franly Mallen at second.

Three pitchers combined to provide four innings of shutout relief. Lucas Benenati, Zac Correll and Ryan Nutof would finish the fine start of Naughton.

The Mustangs have now won three of their last four games as they embark on an eight-game road trip, their final road trip of the season. It will begin with a four-game series in Missoula against the Osprey. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.