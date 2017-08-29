TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood

Posted: Updated:
LOCKWOOD, Mont. -

If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land. Well over 300 acres of it. And railroad tracks parallel to the road.

The perfect conditions for a targeted economic development district.

According to the Big Sky Economic Development project website, these districts are meant to help communities address infrastructure deficiencies in order to support the retention, expansion and location of businesses and industries that can add value to the community.

Yellowstone county Commissioners have had plans to build an industrial park in this area for a while now, but these plans have once again been brought to the forefront.

County commissioner Robyn Driscoll said this is because the TEDD plans coincide with the Montana department of transportation proposed inner belt loop.

Driscoll said because there are plans for two major projects in the works, hosting one meeting to discuss both was a more efficient way to update commissioners and the public on their progress.

The plan is to develop between 300 to 450 acres of industrial land over a span of 10 to 15 years, and planners say Lockwood is the most logistical location for targeted industrial development within Yellowstone County.

  • LocalMore>>

  • TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood

    TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:20:27 GMT

    If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land. 

    If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land. 

  • How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

    How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:50:15 GMT

    If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.

    If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.

  • Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

    Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:40:24 GMT
    The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...
    The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:16:45 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-08-28 11:53:10 GMT

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

  • Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:39:45 GMT

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

  • Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:24:00 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

  • Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:39:47 GMT

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

  • Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

    Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:12:38 GMT

    The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday. 

    The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday. 

  • Mom speaks out after daughter injured on North Idaho Fair ride

    Mom speaks out after daughter injured on North Idaho Fair ride

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:36:16 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.