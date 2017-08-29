TEDD project moves forward for Lockwood

If you drive down Coulson Road in Lockwood, you'll notice plenty of land. Well over 300 acres of it. And railroad tracks parallel to the road.

The perfect conditions for a targeted economic development district.

According to the Big Sky Economic Development project website, these districts are meant to help communities address infrastructure deficiencies in order to support the retention, expansion and location of businesses and industries that can add value to the community.

Yellowstone county Commissioners have had plans to build an industrial park in this area for a while now, but these plans have once again been brought to the forefront.

County commissioner Robyn Driscoll said this is because the TEDD plans coincide with the Montana department of transportation proposed inner belt loop.

Driscoll said because there are plans for two major projects in the works, hosting one meeting to discuss both was a more efficient way to update commissioners and the public on their progress.

The plan is to develop between 300 to 450 acres of industrial land over a span of 10 to 15 years, and planners say Lockwood is the most logistical location for targeted industrial development within Yellowstone County.