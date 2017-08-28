Rocky Men and Women's Soccer Sweep of University of Mary

On Monday the Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams kicked off their season hosting the University of Mary. The men came out firing, as Sky Swenson came away with a pair of first half goals to lead the Battlin' Bears to the 3-0 victory. On the women's side, it was a 3-2 win, with a last second goal to complete the sweep. Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.