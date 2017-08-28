How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
Desperate for help and unsure whether traditional rescue efforts will come through, Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their location and photos of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.
Desperate for help and unsure whether traditional rescue efforts will come through, Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their location and photos of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily s
DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily s
ORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.
A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Thursday he won't seek to rescind any national monuments carved from the wilderness and oceans by past presidents.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Thursday he won't seek to rescind any national monuments carved from the wilderness and oceans by past presidents.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.