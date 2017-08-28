How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.

If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.

The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...