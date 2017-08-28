Super 8 Plays of the Week 8/28

Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.
The right-hander, drafted second overall in the 2017 MLB draft, threw one inning in the start.
Saturday's game would feature the Pioneer League debut of Jacob Heatherly. The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the third round of this June's MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds.
Both sides had eight hits in the game, but the Mustangs would walk six batters while Missoula walked only one.
Saturday marked the annual "Guns and Hoses" event - where firefighters and police officers dress down and take their rivalry to the softball field.
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.
The Griz soccer team wrapped up an impressive two-match showing at the Montana Cup with a 4-1 victory over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.
The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.
The Zags finished ninth in the 2017 WCC Preseason Coaches Poll, seven points behind Loyola Marymount for eighth and 12 above San Francisco in 10th.
