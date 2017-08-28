Super 8 Plays of the Week 8/28

Number 8: Huntley Project's Lane Sumner rushed for 234 yards with 2 touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a win over Loyola.

Number 7: Big Sky's Levi Janacaro set a school record with 400 total yards, including 285 on the ground in a win versus West.

Number 6: Rocky Mountain's Keena Fagan gets the 46 yard interception return for a touchdown in the Battlin' Bears loss to #15 Dickinson State.

Number 5: Glacier's Drew Turner takes off for 60 of his 201 rushing yards in the Wolfpack's loss to Senior.

Number 4: Bozeman's JR Small with a long putt from the fringe for birdie at the Billings Golf Invitational.

Number 3: Billings Mustangs pitcher Hunter Greene made his professional debut Sunday night, and finished with several pitches above 100 miles per hour.

Number 2: Senior's Nolan Askelson throws it up to Gabe Sulser, who makes the touchdown grab in the Broncs win over Glacier.

Number 1: Great Falls Central Catholic's Noah Ambuehl finds Ethan Vincent who puts the stiff arm and spin move on the defender for the 71 yard touchdown.