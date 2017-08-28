Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containm - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect

The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County.

The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road.

The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the fire area.

On August 27th the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation County Assist Team was brought in for support and relief. The Montana DNRC has assumed management of the fire from the Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department.

Big Timber residents are concerned with how large the fire has grown and with the Big Timber air quality. Big Timber resident Jamie Judkins said this about the smoke, "I'm fine with it but it does worry me that the other members of the community are not breathing well and I do know somebody who has been pretty badly effected by the air quality. It really sucks to hear them wheezing and not wanting to get out of their house because they can't breathe. Life kind of sucks when you can't get out there and do stuff, especially in the summer time."

The 1,275 acre blazed is currently at 5 percent containment.

Updates to come. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

    How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:50:15 GMT

    If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.

    If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.

  • Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

    Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:40:24 GMT
    The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...
    The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County. The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the ...

  • Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:39:45 GMT

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Man charged with murder in wife's death

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:39:45 GMT

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

    Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

  • Mendenhall Fire burning on the West Boulder grows

    Mendenhall Fire burning on the West Boulder grows

    Sunday, August 27 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-28 03:34:46 GMT

    A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment. 

    A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment. 

  • Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-08-28 11:53:10 GMT

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

  • Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:24:00 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:39:47 GMT

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

  • Smoke covers Billings area

    Smoke covers Billings area

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:42:14 GMT

    Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.

    Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.