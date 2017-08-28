Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

The Mendenhall fire is located 18 miles west of Big Timber, just south of Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County.

The blaze started August 26th at approximately 1:00 pm. The fire quickly grew to 1,275 acres and prompted Sweet Grass and Park County Sheriff's departments to initiate evacuation orders for residents of West Boulder Road.

The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources stopped the spread of the fire early and provided structure protection within the fire area.

On August 27th the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation County Assist Team was brought in for support and relief. The Montana DNRC has assumed management of the fire from the Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department.

Big Timber residents are concerned with how large the fire has grown and with the Big Timber air quality. Big Timber resident Jamie Judkins said this about the smoke, "I'm fine with it but it does worry me that the other members of the community are not breathing well and I do know somebody who has been pretty badly effected by the air quality. It really sucks to hear them wheezing and not wanting to get out of their house because they can't breathe. Life kind of sucks when you can't get out there and do stuff, especially in the summer time."

The 1,275 acre blazed is currently at 5 percent containment.

Updates to come.