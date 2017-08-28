Mendenhall fire in Sweet Grass County sits at 5 percent containment

If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
