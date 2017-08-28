Man charged with murder in wife's death

Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.

According to Park County Public Affairs Officer, Lance Mathess, the Powell PD received a 911 call from the 900-block of Lane 11 in Park County.

The call was from a man who said "wife is dead, send the cops." He then hung up. Park County Sheriff's Office, Powell PD, and Powell Hospital Ambulance responded.

When deputies arrived, 64-year-old David Eugene Williamson was calmly sitting on the front porch. Deputies asked what was going on and Williamson replied, "Go inside, you will see. She is in the bedroom."

Deputies searched the residence and found Williamson's wife, 65-year-old Shirley Williamson, lying dead on a bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of her head. Mathess says a semi-automatic handgun was lying on the bed at her feet.

David Williamson is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Park County Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing.

This case is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.