Man charged with murder in wife's death

Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.
In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.
In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.