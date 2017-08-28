Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

Crow rapper Supaman is now the owner of a "Moon Person" after a win at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

All five nominees for "Best Fight Against the System" won the award.

Supaman, along with rapper Taboo and actress Shailene Woodley, is being recognized for the collaboration called "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."

He posted a photo on his Facebook page last night along with this message:

Best Fight Against the System 2017 MTV VMA !! This is for all the unsung heroes who never posted anything about Standing Rock on social media but were there every day prayerfully for the people, for the front line warriors who suffered unspeakable injustices, thrown in jail, and continued to fight the evils working against the medicine of water! And to the youth and women who The Creator used to awaken the world and continue to awaken the world! You are the real winners and heroes and we salute you! #miniwiconi #waterislife #mtv #vma#fightagainstthesystem #supaman #illuminatives #mag7 #standnrock

The hip hop artist is also the recipient of the Aboriginal Peoples Music Choice award, a Native American Music award, and a North American Indigenous Music award.