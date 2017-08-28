Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.
The first cases of West Nile virus in humans have been reported this season. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, four cases have been reported in humans; three from McCone, Bighorn and Toole counties while mosquito samples from Blaine, Hill, Custer and Prairie counties recently tested positive.
The new school in Bozeman school is still a couple of years from being built.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
