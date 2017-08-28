High School Hit of the Week 8/27

This past weekend high school football kicked off all around Montana, and the best hit comes from Great Falls when CMR hosted Helena High. Rustler quarterback Garrison Rothwell thinks he's safe as he looks to pass and breaks away from one would be tackle, that was before Helena's Max Mader came off the edge and decleated Rothwell, resulting in a fumble by the CMR quarterback as well.
