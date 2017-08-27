Hunter Greene Impresses in Pitching Debut as Mustangs Win

The Billings Mustangs (10-15, 28-34-1) opened their series with the Helena Brewers (8-17, 23-40) with a 4-2 win on Sunday in front of 3,491 at Dehler Park.

Hunter Greene would make his professional pitching debut in the game and would not disappoint. The right-hander, drafted second overall in the 2017 MLB draft, threw one inning in the start. The first batter Greene would face, Kenny Corey, hit a soft grounder on the right side of the infield that would find its way into right, after a miscommunication between the right side of the Billings infield, for a single. That would be the only hit he would allow. Greene later picked off Tristian Lutz and recorded a looking strikeout of KJ Harrison to end the inning. Of Greene's 15 pitches, 12 would be for strikes.

Billings scored their first run of the night in the bottom of the second inning. Andy Sugilio led off the inning with a single, stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch. Sugilio now has 16 steals on the season, a team-high.

That 1-0 Mustang lead was extended on Leandro Santana's three-run homerun in the fourth. It was his tenth this season and the first he has hit in 24 days. Santana finished 3-for-3 adding in a steal.

The Mustangs would lead off each of the first seven innings of the game with a runner aboard. Jeter Downs was responsible for four of those seven reaches. The shortstop finished 3-for-3 with a walk.

Tyler Mondile (3-4) would provide five outstanding innings of relief for Billings. In his first relief appearance of the season, Mondile retired the first 12 batters he saw before allowing a hit. He would strike out six and give up just two hits in arguably his best outing of the season.

The Mustangs will host the Helena Brewers for the finale of their two-game series Monday at Dehler Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.