Harvey continues slow move back toward Gulf

A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.
The first cases of West Nile virus in humans have been reported this season. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, four cases have been reported in humans; three from McCone, Bighorn and Toole counties while mosquito samples from Blaine, Hill, Custer and Prairie counties recently tested positive.
If you noticed a lot of European cars around town Saturday, don't be fooled! You're still in Billings, not somewhere in Europe.
ORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Thursday he won't seek to rescind any national monuments carved from the wilderness and oceans by past presidents.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Police say they are investigating a possible "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
