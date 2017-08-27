USS Billings crew members visit the Magic City

In honor of the navy's recently commissioned littoral combat ship, the USS Billings, crew members are visiting the Magic City.

Crew members said they are excited to be here in the city of Billings and are looking forward to interacting with the citizens and getting to know the history of Billings.

The crews' visit includes touring sites in Billings, as well as the Little Bighorn Battlefield, Pompey's Pillar, Yellowstone Kelly Memorial, Habitat for Humanity, & service organizations.

In addition, the crew will be honored guests at the Billings' city council meeting, at which they will be presenting the USS Billings' shield, entitled, "big sky over trouble water"

"Well first initial thought is it's awesome here," Commander Nathan Rowan said. "I mean, coming from Florida. It's plenty of sunshine here, and were ready to enjoy all the festivities of interacting with the council, and citizens here in Billings."