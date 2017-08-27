Voyagers Ninth Inning Run Tops Mustangs

Saturday's game would feature the Pioneer League debut of Jacob Heatherly. The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the third round of this June's MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds.
Both sides had eight hits in the game, but the Mustangs would walk six batters while Missoula walked only one.
Saturday marked the annual "Guns and Hoses" event - where firefighters and police officers dress down and take their rivalry to the softball field.
Check out the final night of highlights from the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup!
The Billings Mustangs (8-9, 26-28-1) shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 4-0 win over the Missoula Osprey (5-12, 24-31).
Saturday's game would feature the Pioneer League debut of Jacob Heatherly. The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the third round of this June's MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds.
New York's win sets up an important rubber match on Sunday.
In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninth
Yonder Alonso homered on a 100 mph fastball from Chapman in the 11th inning, and the Seattle Mariners outpitched the New York Yankees for a 2-1 victory Friday night.
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.
Seattle is coming off a series win over the Atlanta Braves and now currently posts a 65-63 record, sitting one game back from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card standings.
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.
Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.
After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.
