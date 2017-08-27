Voyagers Ninth Inning Run Tops Mustangs

The Billings Mustangs (9-15, 27-34-1) were done in by a ninth-inning run on Saturday night, losing 5-4 to the Great Falls Voyagers in front of 3,119 at Dehler Park.

Saturday's game would feature the Pioneer League debut of Jacob Heatherly. The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the third round of this June's MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of Cullman, Alabama. He would toss three innings in his first start since his promotion from the Arizona League, allowing four runs on six hits.

Great Falls jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the first and third innings. The second through fourth hitters in the Great Falls order combined to go six-for-six in the first two trips through the order. Craig Dedelow provided an RBI double and two runs in that time while Anthony Villa added a double of his own and two RBI.

Trailing 4-0, the Mustangs came within one with three runs in the bottom of the third. Mark Kolozsvary singled in the inning to extend his hit streak to 13 games. He now has the longest hitting streak by a Mustang in 2017. Jeter Downs doubled to score Kolozsvary in the inning and Downs came in on an RBI single from Stuart Fairchild. Downs finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

The score would remain 4-3 in favor of the Voyagers for the next five innings. Mac Sceroler threw four no-hit innings of relief for the Mustangs. He would strike out three and not allow a run.

The Mustangs tied the game in the bottom of the eighth to make it 4-4. Miles Gordon was walked to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch and later scored during a double play.

Great Falls immediately took back the lead in the ninth. Franklin Reyes hit a one-out double to left for his first hit of the game. A groundout would advance his pinch-runner to third who then scored on a wild pitch. The Mustangs had a big opportunity in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, but could not convert. Leandro Santana doubled to lead off the inning before three straight were retired to end the game.

The Mustangs now take on the Helena Brewers in a two-game series at Dehler Park. Sunday will see the pitching debut of Hunter Greene in the start. First pitch is set for a special start time of 4:05 p.m.