All-Euro Car Show makes it's way to Billings

If you noticed a lot of European cars around town Saturday, don't be fooled! You're still in Billings, not somewhere in Europe.

Unique vehicles were all a part of Saturday's all-Euro Car Show at Veteran's Park.

Each car entry was $10 and all proceeds go toward charity, including a scholarship for auto techs at MSUB's City College.

And after a hot morning with hot cars, an ice cream social was the perfect way to cool things down.

It was a dollar per cone, and this money also goes toward charity.