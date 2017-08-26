Happy National Dog Day from all of our viewers

If you noticed a lot of European cars around town Saturday, don't be fooled! You're still in Billings, not somewhere in Europe.
If you noticed a lot of European cars around town Saturday, don't be fooled! You're still in Billings, not somewhere in Europe.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily s
DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily s
ORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
If you noticed a lot of European cars around town Saturday, don't be fooled! You're still in Billings, not somewhere in Europe.
If you noticed a lot of European cars around town Saturday, don't be fooled! You're still in Billings, not somewhere in Europe.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.