Mendenhall Fire burning on the West Boulder grows

A fire burning on the West Boulder has prompted evacuations and is currently at zero percent containment.

The Mendenhall fire on West Boulder is estimated at 500-700 acres. Montana DNRC along with Park and Sweet Grass Counties are providing support to battle the blaze.

Residents have been evacuated and structure protection is in place on several residences on the Lower West Boulder.

The Boulder Valley from McLeod South is on pre-evacuation notice as the wind is pushing the fire south.

Travel is restricted in the Boulder area and the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to stay out of the area.

A roadblock is currently in place at the intersection of Main and West Boulder Roads. Evacuated residents are encouraged to check in at the Sheriffs Office in Big Timber.