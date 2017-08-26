Hurricane Harvey closes key oil, gas operations in Texas - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Hurricane Harvey closes key oil, gas operations in Texas

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily shut down as Hurricane Harvey pounds the region with torrential rain and high winds, virtually assuring gasoline prices will rise in the storm's aftermath.

Even before the Harvey made landfall late Friday, dozens of oil and gas platforms had been evacuated, at least three refineries had closed and at least two petrochemical plants had suspended operations.

How soon they reopen depends on the severity of flooding and the resumption of power to the areas.

But experts are already predicting gas prices will rise anywhere from 5 cents to 25 cents per gallon.

Hurricane Harvey also continued to take a toll on U.S. air travel Saturday, with more than 960 flight cancellations as of mid-day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LocalMore>>

  • Hurricane Harvey closes key oil, gas operations in Texas

    Hurricane Harvey closes key oil, gas operations in Texas

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-26 20:44:06 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily s

    DALLAS (AP) - Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily s

  • Port Aransas mayor says damage 'massive'

    Port Aransas mayor says damage 'massive'

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-26 20:41:15 GMT

    ORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered. 

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered. 

  • Are you eligible for money from a "free Cruise" robocall?

    Are you eligible for money from a "free Cruise" robocall?

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-08-26 20:35:38 GMT

    When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did. 

    When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance. Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did. 

    •   

  • Most Popular