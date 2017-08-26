Port Aransas mayor says damage 'massive'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The mayor of the island city of Port Aransas, Texas, says officials haven't been able to determine yet how much destruction was caused there by Hurricane Harvey because of the "massive" amount of damage they've so far encountered.

Mayor Charles Bujan said Saturday afternoon that no injuries or fatalities have been found in Port Aransas so far. He said that with the help of heavy equipment, authorities have only made it into the northernmost street in the city.

A Texas judge says there is one confirmed death from Harvey in the coastal city of Rockport. The Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. also says 12 to 14 people were injured by Harvey, which came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Bujan had called for a mandatory evacuation of Port Aransas. But he says some people had stayed. He didn't know how many. The town has a population of about 3,800.

