Are you eligible for money from a "free Cruise" robocall?

BILLINGS, Mont. -

When we get telemarketing or robocalls, we typically find them to be a nuisance.

Well, if you've received one scam call you may be happy you did. If you got a robocall saying you qualify for a free cruise, you may be eligible for up to $900.

If you thought you were on a "do not call list" and somehow got this call anyway, that's because the companies didn't have permission to use yours, and other peoples phone numbers.

Resort marketing groups and Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Lines lost a settlement for these telemarketing calls.

The calls violate the Federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Jeremy Vannatta, who qualifies for money in the settlement, said he's happy about the money, but he hopes this incident is a warning to other companies who try to violate phone users privacy.

"I don't know if there's a whole lot of vindication there I'm just glad that they're stopping because it seems like no matter how hard you try to put yourself on the list for those do not call lists, you still get these types of calls," Vannatta said. "So I'm just glad that they're stopping more importantly than the money but it's good to see that these kinds of companies are being penalized for violating the rules."

