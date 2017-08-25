Homeless dogs get a second chance at finding a forever home

In many communities around our country, there are more pets in need of a home than there are homes available. In those situations, many of the animals don't last long in shelters before being put down. Montana has the opposite situation...there are more houses than animals at the shelters.

To get dogs the shelter's partner with non-profits like Dog is my Copilot. Dog is my Copilot flies dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters to new locations. They make sure that these new locations are shelters where the animal will never be put down. They fly based on donations alone and never charge the shelters for their flight.

Founder, Peter Rork says he started Dog is my Copilot because "10,000 animals are euthanized in this country every day and when I left the practice of medicine 5 years ago I knew something had to be done. So we've been flying 2 or 3 days a week and have saved almost 8,000 animals so far. That's just scratching the surface for the problem. This is not a dog problem this is a people problem. Spay and neuter, adopt don't shop these are the messages that people have to understand."

The animals flown to Montana today went to two different shelters, Help for Homeless Pets in Billings and Thompson River Animal Care in Thompson Falls.

Rork says that he does 2 or 3 flights a week to help save these pets. To learn more or donate to either Dog is my Copilot or Help for Homeless Pets head on over to the KULR 8 Connection page.