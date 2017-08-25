Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram

By Associated Press

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.
    
Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2wqRJxx) they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ.
    
Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "There's another face looking at my daughter."
    
Zeek's first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.
    
Information from: WPMT-TV, http://www.fox43.com

