Sometimes you just gotta dance. Just ask 92-year-old Millie Seiver of Minnesota.

She was spotted in a parking lot dancing alone, but not for long.

Austin Police Sergeant Kim Lenz couldn't resist Millie's moves and joined in on the fun.

The duo's adorable dance party has gone viral after the department shared the video on social media.

Millie says she likes to dance whenever she's out and about to prove that age is just a number.