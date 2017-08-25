Take a step back in time: 90's themed home hits market

If you're in the market for a mansion, you can get one in Michigan for pennies on the dollar - just as long as you don't mind stepping back in time when you walk in the front door.

The house on Forest Bay Drive boasts more than 10,000 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a million dollar view.

The various shades of pink, purple and turquoise travel from room to room. There are also some cool features like a home theater.

It's on sale for about $800,000, although it was appraised for $1.8 million.

Realtor Mark Z. has a guarantee to sell a home or he will buy it, but this is a short sale so that could be tricky.

He says he's positive a buyer is out there.