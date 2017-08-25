Alive After 5: Family fun night

Alive After 5 is typically for adults, but today, they did something different. It was family fun night at Alive After 5 in Downtown Billings. Today was also the first day of school for most children and what better way to celebrate it than attending the event!

The summer concert was located between Broadway and 29th street and it started off a little slow due to the weather but after the sun came out, dozens of people enjoyed it.

Kids and parents were seen playing corn hole, making arts and crafts, eating food, and climbing the rock wall, which most of the children enjoyed. With music playing in the background, everyone was able to have a great time.

KULR 8 spoke with some of the kids and asked them what they're favorite thing about Alive After 5 was.

"I like the airbrush tattoos and the rock wall," Brooklyn said.

"Climbing the rock wall," Everett said. "I get to push the button."

"I actually only wanted to to try being interviewed," Eden said.

"Just having fun with my family," D.J. said. "Because they're awesome."

Alive After 5 typically starts at 5:00 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. The last Alive After 5 of the summer will be next week on Thursday.