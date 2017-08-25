Rocky Mountain Falls in Season Opener to Dickinson State

The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.
The 23rd-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints hosted the Evergreen State Geoducks at the PE Center for a non-conference volleyball match.
Chris Murray threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and three true freshmen running backs combined to gain 179 yards rushing, but Montana State's defense forced three turnovers in the team's final scrimmage of the preseason in Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.
Carroll College offensive and defensive units made their fair share of plays and overall the team looked balanced.
Carroll College women’s soccer graduated eight starters from last year's team that repeated as Cascade Conference champions.
The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.
The Zags finished ninth in the 2017 WCC Preseason Coaches Poll, seven points behind Loyola Marymount for eighth and 12 above San Francisco in 10th.
Opening weekend was successful for the Eagles as they defeated Omaha 5-1 last Friday (Aug. 18) and shutout South Dakota 1-0 the following Sunday (Aug. 20) to open the season 2-0-0.
Mata'afa, a native of Lahaina, Hawaii, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks.
The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday. The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll.
There were only compliments being passed around after Eastern Washington University defensive units held EWU's vaunted offense without a touchdown in EWU's 72-play scrimmage Saturday at Roos Field.
The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.
