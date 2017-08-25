Rocky Mountain Falls in Season Opener to Dickinson State

Any football coach will tell you, turnovers will undo all good in football. Unfortunately for the Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears, they had four of them in their season opening loss to #15 Dickinson State 43-28.

Rocky came out strong, going 75 yards on their opening drive, capped off by a 4 yard touchdown run by Max Gray. Then on the Blue Hawks first play, a fumble gave the ball right back to the Battlin' Bears, only to see Sam Sparks fumble through the endzone, giving the ball back to Dickinson.

At halftime it was a 14-6 lead for the Blue Hawks following a pair of second quarter touchdowns for Dickinson, but Rocky managed to tie things up at 14-14 in the second half after Keenan Fagan picked off a pass and took it 45 yards to the endzone for the score. Jacob Bakken scored on the two point conversion to knot things up.

From there the Blue Hawks scored 20 unanswered points, and it wasn't until Bakken found Sparks for a 14 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that the Battlin' Bears stopped the bleeding.

For the game Dickinson State outgained Rocky 396-264 in total yardage. Bakken ended his day with 93 yards passing, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions in the loss. Gray led the Bears offensively with 51 yards receiving and one touchdown, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Rocky will look to rebound next weekend when they host Montana State-Northern in their home opener at Herb Klindt Field at 1 p.m.