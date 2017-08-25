Throwback Thursday Skyview Football

Now to this week's Throwback Thursday where the Class double-a football season begins tomorrow night. Skyview has the home game Falcons host Missoula Sentinel at daylis stadium. Skyview football in tonight's throwback thursday...

Ron Lebsock... The schools first and only head coach. Fall of 1986 was the falcons first season as a double-a program. The previous year skyview played a class b schedule with just sophomores. In the fall of 86 with only a junior class the falcons officially joined the double-a ranks. Coach Lebsock and the Falcons certainly took there lumps in the first season finishing 0-9...in fact it would take 9-years for Skyview to finish with a winning season.. Better days were to come. In 1995 Skyview won there first ever state double a championship doing it again in 2003 and playing for a third the following year. Coach lebsock enters his 32nd season tomorrow night as coach of the falcons when Skyview hosts jSentinel and tonight's throwback thursday