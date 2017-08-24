Mall shooter charged

Billings city prosecutor Brent Brooks petitioned municipal court to charge James Newman, 30, six months after the Feb 25. shooting at the Rimrock Mall parking lot.

Newman tried to stop two people throwing items in their vehicle, items he believed were stolen. He tried to make a citizen's arrest, but the the vehicle backed out of the parking lot.

He fired six shots at the couple.

Newman faces two misdemeanor charges.

The first committed offense is negligent endangerment by negligently engaging in conduct that crated a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury when he fired six shots at an occupied vehicle.

The second offense is the unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.

The city attorney's office argued that Newman's act not only put the life of the driver at risk but also the lives of bystanders nearby.

The county considered filing charges at one time against Newman but as of Thursday no other charges are pending.