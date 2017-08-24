If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you m - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

Posted: Updated:
KULR8.COM -

Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.

If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest diapering, cleaning, or personal care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a credit usable at Honest.com.

The $7-million settlement was proposed in a class action lawsuit against Honest. Several consumers say Honest engaged in unfair and deceptive practices related to its marketing, labeling, and advertising. The court has not decided which side is right. Instead, both sides agreed to settle the case in order to avoid the costs of continued litigation.

You are entitled to compensation if:

  • You are a U.S. resident
  • You purchased and did not return an Honest product
  • the purchase was made between January 17, 2012, and July 10, 2017
  • The list of "products" is available by CLICKING HERE

If you choose to submit a CLAIM FORM you will be entitled to $2.50 for each purchase of a product for up to 10 products without Proof of Purchase. You are entitled to unlimited product compensation with Proof of Purchase for either your choice of U.S. dollars or a credit for a future purchase at Honest.com.

The deadline to submit a CLAIM FORM is October 23, 2017.

  • TrendingMore>>

  • US interior chief recommends changes on some protected lands

    US interior chief recommends changes on some protected lands

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:53:17 GMT

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Thursday he won't seek to rescind any national monuments carved from the wilderness and oceans by past presidents. 

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Thursday he won't seek to rescind any national monuments carved from the wilderness and oceans by past presidents. 

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-08-24 20:21:27 GMT

    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

    Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:12:38 GMT

    The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday. 

    The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday. 

  • NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:48:13 GMT

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

  • Self-described 'mountain man' in 1984 killing is released

    Self-described 'mountain man' in 1984 killing is released

    Self-described "mountain man" Don Nichols has been released on parole after serving 32 years for kidnapping a world class athlete on a training run in the mountains of southwestern Montana in July 1984 and killing...
    Self-described "mountain man" Don Nichols has been released on parole after serving 32 years for kidnapping a world class athlete on a training run in the mountains of southwestern Montana in July 1984 and killing her...

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

    Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:35:20 GMT

    A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
        
    The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
        
    Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
        
    The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

    A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
        
    The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
        
    Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
        
    The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

  • Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:39:47 GMT

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

  • Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app

    Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:46:54 GMT

    BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his  7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.

    BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his  7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned. 

  • ESPN radio host arrested in Wyoming for misdemeanor criminal entry

    ESPN radio host arrested in Wyoming for misdemeanor criminal entry

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-23 19:42:18 GMT

    Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.

    Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.

  • Billings band wants to open for Foo Fighters

    Billings band wants to open for Foo Fighters

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-08-24 13:53:00 GMT

    We're still months away from the Foo Fighters concert in Billings, but one local band is already making a pitch to open for the Grammy-award winners come December. 

    We're still months away from the Foo Fighters concert in Billings, but one local band is already making a pitch to open for the Grammy-award winners come December. 