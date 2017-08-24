If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.

If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest diapering, cleaning, or personal care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a credit usable at Honest.com.

The $7-million settlement was proposed in a class action lawsuit against Honest. Several consumers say Honest engaged in unfair and deceptive practices related to its marketing, labeling, and advertising. The court has not decided which side is right. Instead, both sides agreed to settle the case in order to avoid the costs of continued litigation.

You are entitled to compensation if:

You are a U.S. resident

You purchased and did not return an Honest product

the purchase was made between January 17, 2012, and July 10, 2017

The list of "products" is available by CLICKING HERE

If you choose to submit a CLAIM FORM you will be entitled to $2.50 for each purchase of a product for up to 10 products without Proof of Purchase. You are entitled to unlimited product compensation with Proof of Purchase for either your choice of U.S. dollars or a credit for a future purchase at Honest.com.