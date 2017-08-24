Lyft has license to operate in Montana

Montana regulators have granted the ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. a license to operate in the state. An Uber subsidiary received its license 18 months ago.
Montana regulators have granted the ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. a license to operate in the state. An Uber subsidiary received its license 18 months ago.
Brucellosis has been found in a heifer within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), according to the Montana Department of Livestock.
Brucellosis has been found in a heifer within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), according to the Montana Department of Livestock.
Heading back to school can be a stressful time for you and your child.
Heading back to school can be a stressful time for you and your child.
When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.
BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
We're still months away from the Foo Fighters concert in Billings, but one local band is already making a pitch to open for the Grammy-award winners come December.
We're still months away from the Foo Fighters concert in Billings, but one local band is already making a pitch to open for the Grammy-award winners come December.