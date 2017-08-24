Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold. The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks. The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US -- including Fargo, North Dakota. The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.