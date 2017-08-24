Charleston 'active shooter' shot and wounded after holding hostages

Police say they are investigating a possible "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
We're still months away from the Foo Fighters concert in Billings, but one local band is already making a pitch to open for the Grammy-award winners come December.
