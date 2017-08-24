Charleston 'active shooter' shot and wounded after holding hostages

UPDATE:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The mayor says a hostage situation in a Charleston, South Carolina, restaurant has ended with the gunman being shot by police.



Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the restaurant employee shot by the gunman Thursday has died.



Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor says all the hostages at Virginia's restaurant were rescued safely. He didn't say how many there were.



Tecklenburg says the man who took the hostages is in critical condition.



Authorities did not release the names of the gunman or the man killed.



Taylor says the restaurant on tourist-heavy King Street was packed at lunchtime and his officers helped rescue the wounded man and a number of diners.

Authorities say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages in a restaurant in an area of Charleston, South Carolina, that is popular with tourists.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference that the shooting Thursday at Virginia's in downtown Charleston was not an act of terrorism or racism.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis told reporters the shooter was holding "a couple" of hostages. He did not immediately respond to follow-up telephone calls asking whether there were more than two.

Witnesses said a man emerged from the kitchen of the restaurant, told diners there was a new boss in Charleston and ordered them to leave.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area and warned people nearby to stay inside buildings or leave.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case.

Authorities say they are investigating a possible "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.

He did not immediately report any injuries or information about a potential suspect. No other details were immediately available.

Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said "there's a new boss in town."

The couple said they left out a back door.

