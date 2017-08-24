Harvey now a hurricane, likely to become major - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Harvey now a hurricane, likely to become major

By Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Sustained winds have reached 80 mph (129 kph). A major hurricane means winds greater than 110 mph (177 kph).

Forecasters said a "life-threatening" storm surge along with rains and wind were likely as Harvey was intensifying faster than previously forecast.

Landfall was expected late Friday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.

The hurricane center says it's possible the storm then could just stall inland for as many as three days, exasperating the threat of severe flooding.

The last major hurricane to hit Texas was Ike, in September 2008. It brought winds of 110 mph (177 kph) in the Galveston and Houston areas and left damages of $22 billion.

