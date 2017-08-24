Brucellosis Found in Madison County Herd

Brucellosis has been found in a heifer within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), according to the Montana Department of Livestock.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
The Powerball winning numbers were released at 9:00 P.M Wednesday night.
Having good eye-sight is the key to kicking off each school year on the right foot.
Jumping into a new school year means tackling your child's sleep schedule.
Brucellosis has been found in a heifer within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), according to the Montana Department of Livestock.
Heading back to school can be a stressful time for you and your child.
When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
We're still months away from the Foo Fighters concert in Billings, but one local band is already making a pitch to open for the Grammy-award winners come December.
