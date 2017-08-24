Billings band wants to open for Foo Fighters

A Montana band is asking for your help getting the Foo Fighters' attention.

Jake Goldberg, Marcus Barkac and Kaleb Barkac make up Alder Lights, a three piece alternative rock band from Billings with big dreams.

They recently posted a Facebook video they're hoping makes its way to Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, who are performing in Billings on December 9th.

In the video, they outline reasons they would love to open for the Grammy-award winning band.

"Please do us this honor in letting us open for you and perform for our hometown in a capacity most people only dream of," they say. "We're just crazy enough to ask, so if you let us open for you, we'll get Foo Fighters tattoos."

The band says they have been playing music together for four years. While they still work full time jobs, they travel on the weekends playing music wherever they can.

As of this morning, the video has 23,000 views and over 600 shares. Alder Lights is asking for as many comments, tags and shares as possible to get their message out.

Tickets are still available for December's show.