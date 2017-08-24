Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.



The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.



Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.



The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.



Arby's is selling a new menu item for the Game of Thrones finale Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks. The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US -- including Fargo, North Dakota. The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.

Your health: New study suggests mammograms at age 40 It's often confusing for women to know when and how often to get a mammogram. Now a new study may help clear up that debate. Researchers compared three of the most common recommendations for screening mammography. They found beginning yearly screenings at age 40 would reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 40%. That's significantly more than guidelines that call for less frequent screenings starting at older ages.

Your money: Target debuts sensory-friendly clothing for kids Target has launched a line of sensory-friendly kid's clothes, catering to children with special needs. The apparel includes items with heat-transferred labels instead of tags, flat seams and one-dimensional graphic tees. In a blog post, Target says the selections are all designed to minimize discomfort when in contact with a child's skin. Target says prices range from $4.50 to $7. The company plans to expand the line this fall to include "adaptive pieces" that address the ne...

People gather from all over the world to view the eclipse in Grand Teton National Park People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...

Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

Veterans Affairs Clinic to Cody West Park The Veterans Affairs clinic that's moving to Cody will probably be in a West Park Hospital facility. That's the word from West Park CEO Doug McMillan. Northwest Wyoming's only VA clinic has been based in Powell. McMillan said when he heard the clinic would be moving to Cody, he contacted Texas based Valor Healthcare immediately. The hospital CEO said Valor will operate the Cody clinic. West Park co-owns the Cody Medical Arts Complex, and plans to lease space to...