Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

By Associated Press
Des Moines, Iowa -

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
    
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
    
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
    
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

  • NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:48:13 GMT

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

    Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones."  Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks.  The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US --  including Fargo, North Dakota.  The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.
    Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones."  Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks.  The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US --  including Fargo, North Dakota.  The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.
    It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.

    Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones."  Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks.  The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US --  including Fargo, North Dakota.  The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.
    Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.

