Anticipation high for jackpot drawing

The Powerball winning numbers were released at 9:00 P.M Wednesday night. We have one question for you - did you win? The winning numbers are 6--7--16--23--26 and the Powerball number is 4.



Many people were seen heading into stores to buy the lottery tickets before it was too late. KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with many people buying lotto tickets and most said they bought tickets just to give it a shot.

KULR 8 spoke with Ray Ryan who is a cashier at a local Phillips 66 gas station and she said she's seen hundreds of people coming in and buying lottery tickets. She said there have even been people that have come from out of town and have bought one hundred dollars worth of lotto tickets.

"It has definitely escalated," Ryan said. "It has been more than I have ever sold and I've been here for a year and a half. Usually, you don't sell a lot in the morning like I do, but I definitely have. It's definitely grown."

One man KULR 8 spoke with said this was his second time buying a lottery ticket. He said when he bought the first one, he won one hundred dollars at Deedle's Market on 32nd Street and King Ave. One woman by the name of Alberta Nightwalker said she had heard about the Powerball from watching us! She said she lives near Deedle's Market and said she bought a ticket as soon as it was convenient for her.



"I'm doing my laundry and I usually do my laundry on Mondays or Tuesdays because it's a lot quieter during the week," Nightwalker said. "I thought 'Well if I can still buy one by the time I get in the store, I'll get it. If not, then that's okay too. I made it."



So far, the jackpot is more than 700 million dollars so the cash out would be 443 million dollars. We haven't heard of anyone winning but it's still early.