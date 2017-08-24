Anticipation high for jackpot drawing

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
The Powerball winning numbers were released at 9:00 P.M Wednesday night.
Having good eye-sight is the key to kicking off each school year on the right foot.
Jumping into a new school year means tackling your child's sleep schedule.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.
Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
With all of the current controversy surrounding Confederate monuments, some people are now questioning a decision made by ESPN.
