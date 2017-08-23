Don't forget your child's back to school eye exam

Having good eye-sight is the key to kicking off each school year on the right foot.

The American Optometric Association recommends that children should have an eye exam by no later than 6 months old, then again by age 3 years, and just before starting school.



School-age children need an exam every two years after that if they have no visual problems, but if your child requires eyeglasses or contact lenses then schedule exam visits every 12 months.

Dr. Daniel Weaver from Billings clinic said that it's important to talk to your kids about what they see.



He says most kids who have never had an eye exam won't know if their vision is blurred.

"I think what I look for primarily is a youngster who is squinting to see, perhaps is turning their head one way or another. One who is struggling to see objects or see things up close to them. Maybe someone who has to pull things close, that might indicate a degree of near sightedness," said Dr. Daniel Weaver.

Remember, the sooner you have your kids eyes checked out, the better its easier to correct vision problems when they are caught early.