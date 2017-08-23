Getting kids on good sleep routine in time for school year

Having good eye-sight is the key to kicking off each school year on the right foot.

Having good eye-sight is the key to kicking off each school year on the right foot.

Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks. The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection." It's only being sold in nine cities around the US -- including Fargo, North Dakota. The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.