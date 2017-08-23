Getting kids on good sleep routine in time for school year - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Getting kids on good sleep routine in time for school year

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Jumping into a new school year means tackling your child's sleep schedule. However, if you haven't set a bedtime regimen for your child yet, don't worry; it's not too late.

We have some bedtime tips to help you get your child settled for the first day of school.

  • Before sending your child to bed, you should regulate  the amount of video games they play, television they watch and electronics they use.
  • At dinnertime, you should skip out on sugary drinks, caffeine and heavy meals to ensure that they'll fast asleep easier and won't wake up in the middle of the night.
  • To help your child feel comfortable in the bedroom, it's important to create a peaceful sleeping environment. To do this, you want to maintain a nice room temperature, play some soft soothing music and keep the room dark.

When you create a relaxing bedtime routine, it will help your child relax and unwind which prepares them for a good's night rest.
 

