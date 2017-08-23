Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.

Tyler Crawford faces a felony charge after he allegedly pulled a 9mm handgun on another man at Bones Arcade.

According to court documents, Crawford and that man were fighting when a witness watched Crawford pull the gun from his waistband and ordered people to stay back.

Security video shows Crawford pointing the gun at the people in the parking lot.

Crawford faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $1,000.

Crawford is also the man named in court documents who told police he was forced by William Hoffert and Michael LeClair to lure Rory Wanner to his home under the guise of selling drugs.

Crawford told police LeClair was mad at Wanner because Wanner sent a picture of LeClair talking to another woman to LeClair's girlfriend "a long time ago."

According to the documents, Crawford told police that LeClair confronted Wanner about the text message before both men began fighting.

Crawford told police LeClair got the best of Wanner, that Wanner collapsed and appeared dazed. He said Wanner was seen quivering as if having a seizure.

Crawford then told police Hoffert and LeClair told him to clean up the blood while they removed Wanner's body from the home.

Crawford said he threw away the bloody clothes in a dumpster, which Hoffert and LeClair emptied the next day.

Days later, Wanner's Jeep turned up blocks away from the home. The keys were left on the passenger seat.

On July 2, police executed a search warrant at Crawford's home. There they found evidence of blood. On July 7, police notified the public they were treating Wanner's disappearance as a homicide. On July 31, police were notified of a body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup.

Forensics analysis confirmed that body to be Wanner's.

At this time, both LeClair and Hoffert are in custody, but have not been formally charged in Rory Wanner's death.