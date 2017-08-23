Arby’s is selling a new menu item for the Game of Thrones finale - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Arby’s is selling a new menu item for the Game of Thrones finale

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Arby's has come up with a way to savor Sunday's season-finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." 

Arby's will offer the smoked turkey leg, which looks similar to the kind sold at theme parks. 

The turkey leg is described as "seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and slow-roasted to perfection."

It's only being sold in nine cities around the US --  including Fargo, North Dakota. 

The turkey leg will only be available for a limited time.

