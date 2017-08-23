ESPN radio host arrested in Wyoming for misdemeanor criminal entry

Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.

According to TCSO, the Jackson Police Department responded to the 500 block of Snow King Loop for a report of an intoxicated male refusing to leave. Officers spoke with the victims who said an unarmed male was in their residence and led the officers to him.

Officers discovered Russillo lying on their bed. They say he had blood shot, glassy eyes, very slurred speech, and could not answer questions coherently. They say he did not seem to know where he was and could not answer questions as to where he was staying.

TCSO says Russillo did not appear to have forced entry, but entered through a door that was not locked.

They say because Russillo entered the home unlawfully, and did not leave when asked, he was placed in custody for criminal trespass.

Wyoming state law states criminal entry is punishable by imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine of up to $750.

You can read a full description of that charge below.

http://law.justia.com/codes/wyoming/2011/title6/chapter3/section6-3-302